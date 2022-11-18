Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,141 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $46.00.

