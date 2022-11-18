Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 633 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Endava by 30.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 43.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 26.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $90.28. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $170.88.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

