Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 247.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 140,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Ares Management stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

