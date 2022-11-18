Cardano Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and $237.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.69 or 0.07249681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00035075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00078478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022790 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,157,347,936 coins and its circulating supply is 34,408,817,220 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

