Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,099,000 after purchasing an additional 958,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

