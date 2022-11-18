Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %
CAH stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. 46,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.
Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health
In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.