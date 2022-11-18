Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

CAH stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. 46,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.09.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

