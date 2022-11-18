Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 1,597,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 561,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
