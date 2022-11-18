Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.68.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 327,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 58,819 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 77,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

