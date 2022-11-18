CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Lowered to $17.00 at DA Davidson

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRTS. StockNews.com downgraded CarParts.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $290.26 million, a P/E ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

In other news, CFO Ryan Lockwood purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,614.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.