Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSV has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSV stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $360.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96.

Carriage Services Cuts Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.98 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 228,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $6,778,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 60.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 77,091 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.