Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE CARR traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,815. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.97.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
