Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TAST opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

