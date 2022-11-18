Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,688,000 after buying an additional 3,642,804 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of T traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,467,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.