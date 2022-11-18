Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 24,435 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sabre by 329.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 94.1% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sabre by 55.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 275,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 15.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,275,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 174,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 60.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 160,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

