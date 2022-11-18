Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.22. 32,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,768. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

