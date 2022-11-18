Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of AudioCodes worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AudioCodes by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 550,973 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

