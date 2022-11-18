Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

CSX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 608,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,424,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

