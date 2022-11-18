Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. 79,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,631. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

