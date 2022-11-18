Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises about 1.0% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 593,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.