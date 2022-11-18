Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $237.12 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.54 and its 200 day moving average is $207.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 434,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

