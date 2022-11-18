Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) PT Lowered to €13.50 at Citigroup

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from €15.00 ($15.46) to €13.50 ($13.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CGUSY stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

