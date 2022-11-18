Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 60,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 23rd, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Alicia Grande sold 90,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $778,500.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
