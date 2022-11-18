Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading Down 4.5%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. 90,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 219,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$280.90 million and a P/E ratio of 133.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73.

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

