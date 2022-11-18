Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amplitude Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 523,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,892. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 62.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 79,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $16,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

