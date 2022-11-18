Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Amplitude Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 523,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,892. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.