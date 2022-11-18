CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.13

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 47501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

CBS Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

