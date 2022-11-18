Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $79.18 million and $4.95 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

