Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.76 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $79.29 million and $4.76 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

