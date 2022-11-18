Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.