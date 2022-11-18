Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.
Cellectis Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.