Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.17

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.17 and traded as low as $17.14. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 8,452 shares.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
