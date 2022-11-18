Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.17

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.17 and traded as low as $17.14. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 8,452 shares.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.