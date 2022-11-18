Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.29) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.69) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 124.75 ($1.47).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 93.36 ($1.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 63.38 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.29 ($1.13).

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.62 ($2,268.65). Insiders acquired 7,837 shares of company stock worth $594,306 over the last 90 days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

