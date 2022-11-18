Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Acquires 162 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £140.94 ($165.62).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 22 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,694 ($19.91).
- On Monday, September 12th, Kate Ringrose bought 174 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($175.84).
Shares of CNA traded up GBX 1.69 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 93.39 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 34,088,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,013,025. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 63.38 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.29 ($1.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 933.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
