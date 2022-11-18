Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Acquires 162 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £140.94 ($165.62).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 22 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,694 ($19.91).

On Monday, September 12th, Kate Ringrose bought 174 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($175.84).

Shares of CNA traded up GBX 1.69 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 93.39 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 34,088,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,013,025. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 63.38 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.29 ($1.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 933.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.29) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.69) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 124.75 ($1.47).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

