Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Down 12.6% in October

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 629,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

CRNT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 148,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $157.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 209,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 145,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,432,709 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

