Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $77.00 at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDAY. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -131.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

