CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

CEU stock opened at C$2.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.42 million and a PE ratio of 11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.72 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.55.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

