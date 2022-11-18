CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 705,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CEVA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CEVA by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. CEVA has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

