CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.14

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$114.14 and last traded at C$113.91, with a volume of 202664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIB.A shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$127.75.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.