Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

