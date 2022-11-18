Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $43.00 at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.