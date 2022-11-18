Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.08 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,469. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $511.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

See Also

