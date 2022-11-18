Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.08 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,469. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $511.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.