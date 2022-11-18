Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Shares Down 4.3%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 1,040,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,810,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Chill Brands Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Chill Brands Group Company Profile

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It also provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

Featured Stories

