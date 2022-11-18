China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CMAKY)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.