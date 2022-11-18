Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) COO Sells $240,015.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,467.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Chord Energy stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.94. 304,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.45. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
