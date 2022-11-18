Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) COO Sells $240,015.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,467.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.94. 304,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.45. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chord Energy Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.