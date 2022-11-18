Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Plans $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.
Chubb has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $17.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of CB opened at $209.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chubb
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 227.6% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.