Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Plans $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Chubb has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $17.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $209.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 227.6% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

