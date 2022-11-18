CI Financial (CIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CI Financial (TSE: CIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2022 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

11/11/2022 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

11/2/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

10/31/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

10/27/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

10/24/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

10/24/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

CI Financial Price Performance

CI Financial stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.29. The company had a trading volume of 802,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,334. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$30.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.