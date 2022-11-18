CIBC Increases Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$3.25

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$3.15 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

DIV stock opened at C$2.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$349.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.79.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

About Diversified Royalty

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.56%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

