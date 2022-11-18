CIBC Increases Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$3.25

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$3.15 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Diversified Royalty Price Performance
DIV stock opened at C$2.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$349.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.79.
Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
Featured Articles
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.