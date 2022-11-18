CIBC Lowers Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$5.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$3.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.85. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.23 and a 12 month high of C$24.99. The firm has a market cap of C$265.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.