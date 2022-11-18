CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. China Renaissance downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIFI Holdings (Group) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 2.10.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a 12-month low of 0.33 and a 12-month high of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

