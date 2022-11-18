Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cigna Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $5.41 on Thursday, reaching $312.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,618. The stock has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.34 and a 200-day moving average of $280.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $331.05.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cigna

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

