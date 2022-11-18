Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.20% of Cinemark worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 7,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,787. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

