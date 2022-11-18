Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.49 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

